Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At People In North Portland

Nov 3, 2021 @ 9:48am

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who reportedly shot at several people in North Portland on Monday night was arrested.

Officers found bullet holes in a building on Lombard near Fiske Avenue.  Thankfully, nobody was injured.

The suspect was arrested about 90 minutes later following an altercation with a homeowner after he drove a stolen vehicle into the yard of a home at North Fowler and Kilpatrick.

33-year-old Michael Fair-Mabry is facing a list of charges including attempted murder.

Michael Fair-Mabry, 33.

A semi-automatic gun was found in the car.

