Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At People In North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who reportedly shot at several people in North Portland on Monday night was arrested.
Officers found bullet holes in a building on Lombard near Fiske Avenue. Thankfully, nobody was injured.
The suspect was arrested about 90 minutes later following an altercation with a homeowner after he drove a stolen vehicle into the yard of a home at North Fowler and Kilpatrick.
33-year-old Michael Fair-Mabry is facing a list of charges including attempted murder.
A semi-automatic gun was found in the car.