Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Hallucinations

Mar 10, 2021 @ 12:02pm
Courtesy: MGN

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Police in Salem, Oregon, have said they arrested a man for shooting at hallucinations.

Officers responded to reports of a man shooting a gun in the backyard of a residence.

The man then drove away.

Officers located the vehicle and detained the man.

Police said they noticed the smell of natural gas, cordoned off the area and summoned the fire department.

Gas to the home was turned off.

It turned out that one of the bullets hit the home’s natural gas meter.

No one was hurt.

Detectives determined the man was possibly under the influence of narcotics, believed he was being attacked and shot at the hallucinations.

