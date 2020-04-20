      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Man Arrested After Allegedly Putting Bomb Under Police Truck

Apr 20, 2020 @ 11:26am

SEATTLE (AP) – One person has been arrested in Washington state for attempting to explode a device under a police vehicle.

KOMO-TV reports there were no injuries after a suspicious device was found underneath a Lynnwood Police Department pickup truck Sunday night.

The person who was arrested was not immediately identified.

Police say a person suspected of leaving the device tried to drive away from the scene at the police department’s parking lot.

A police sergeant chased the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

Bomb squad technicians told police it appeared the suspect attempted to detonate the device.

TAGS
bomb police Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro