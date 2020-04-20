Man Arrested After Allegedly Putting Bomb Under Police Truck
SEATTLE (AP) – One person has been arrested in Washington state for attempting to explode a device under a police vehicle.
KOMO-TV reports there were no injuries after a suspicious device was found underneath a Lynnwood Police Department pickup truck Sunday night.
The person who was arrested was not immediately identified.
Police say a person suspected of leaving the device tried to drive away from the scene at the police department’s parking lot.
A police sergeant chased the suspect, who was then taken into custody.
Bomb squad technicians told police it appeared the suspect attempted to detonate the device.