Man arrested after allegedly firing stolen gun at Aloha apartment building

Mar 14, 2021 @ 8:57am

Saturday evening Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of someone shooting a gun at the Farmington Townhome apartments on SW Farmington Rd. in the Aloha.

A neighbor called 911 to report hearing a gunshot.

When deputies arrived they spoke to 21 year old Thomas D. Coupland, who they say was intoxicated at the apartment in question.

Deputies say they saw a gun inside the apartment on a kitchen table.

After checking the serial number they learned the gun had been allegedly stolen in Portland in October.

Coupland was attested.

 

 

