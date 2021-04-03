Man arrested after allegedly firing paintball at man, threatening park rangers with Axe
Portland Police say that on Saturday,” Portland Parks and Recreation Rangers, as well as a community member, were threatened by a suspect with an axe and a paintball gun in Downtown Portland.”
Police say that around 10 AM, Officers responded to a precinct front desk after being told that a person walked in to report he was shot with a paintball gun.
The man told officers he was riding his bicycle in Chapman Square Park near the intersection of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street when he was hit with a paintball.
The suspect then allegedly fired more paintballs toward the man as he fled.
The man suffered a minor injury.
Officers found the suspect identified as 32 year old Randy A. Graves.
Officers say that Park Rangers on scene told officers that they when approached a group to hand out fliers that the park was going to be closed, when Graves then allegedly threatened to kill them.
Police say that although they did not report being threatened with a weapon, Graves allegedly followed them yelling threats to kill them as they tried to disengage.
About 45 minutes later, a different team of Park Rangers responded to a fire burning in the park, which is not allowed at the park.
Rangers requested help from Police as they went to address the fire.
Graves allegedly pulled out an axe and threatened the rangers if they did not leave.
According to police, Graves was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple charges.