Man arrested after allegedly firing numerous rounds through Apartment walls
A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly firing a rifle inside an apartment in the Buckman Neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Police say that around 5:39 a.m. officers responded to shots heard on Southeast Morrison street.
When they arrived they heard gunfire coming from the second floor of an apartment building.
Police say they used a loudspeaker to communicate with the suspect, 31 year old David Yaron of Portland and ordered him to come out of the unit.
They say Yaron complied and was taken into custody.
Officers say they checked the apartment and found nobody injured inside.
They do say however that they found 2 inches of standing water on the floor from the sprinkler, which had been hit with bullets.
They also say that they “saw bullet holes in walls and the ceiling. They confirmed that the bullets had penetrated into neighboring units, but no one was struck by gunfire. Preliminary information indicates that bullets were .223 caliber rounds from a rifle.”
According to police officers “discovered the gun that had been fired was staged in an elevated position to where officers outside were and a drum magazine that holds (50+) rounds was attached and loaded. There were multiple rifles, handguns, and body armor inside.
Yaron was booked on multiple charges.