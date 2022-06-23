      Weather Alert

Man Arrested After Alleged YMCA Sexual Assault

Jun 23, 2022 @ 4:26pm

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – Police say officers arrested a convicted sex offender in southern Oregon after a child was sexually touched at a YMCA swimming pool.

The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a sex offense on Monday involving a 6-year-old girl.

Police say YMCA staff helped identify the person involved as Rex McCurdy, a registered sex offender from California.

Officers arrested 66-year-old McCurdy Wednesday when he came back to the YMCA.

McCurdy was lodged at the Josephine County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

