Man Arrested After Alleged YMCA Sexual Assault

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – Police say officers arrested a convicted sex offender in southern Oregon after a child was sexually touched at a YMCA swimming pool.
The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a sex offense on Monday involving a 6-year-old girl.
Police say YMCA staff helped identify the person involved as Rex McCurdy, a registered sex offender from California.
Officers arrested 66-year-old McCurdy Wednesday when he came back to the YMCA.
McCurdy was lodged at the Josephine County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.