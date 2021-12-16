      Weather Alert

Man And Woman Killed In Tigard Shooting

Dec 16, 2021 @ 1:41pm

TIGARD, Ore. — Two people are dead from a shooting Thursday afternoon near Southwest Greenburg Road and 95th Avenue.  Police say a man and woman were shot.

Residents were asked to stay in their homes for a short time as officers searched the neighborhood.

Investigators have not said if they’re still looking for a suspect or what led to the shooting.

TAGS
Homicide Shooting Tigard
Popular Posts
Suspect Arrested In Fatal SE Portland Hit & Run
Supreme Court Won't Stop Texas Abortion Ban, But Lets Clinics Sue
Armed Intruder Shot & Killed By Resident In SE Portland
Winter Storm Blows In This Weekend
Wisecracking Clackamas Doctor Busts COVID-19 Myths
Connect With Us Listen To Us On