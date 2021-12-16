Man And Woman Killed In Tigard Shooting

TIGARD, Ore. — Two people are dead from a shooting Thursday afternoon near Southwest Greenburg Road and 95th Avenue. Police say a man and woman were shot.
Residents were asked to stay in their homes for a short time as officers searched the neighborhood.
Investigators have not said if they’re still looking for a suspect or what led to the shooting.
UPDATE: We can confirm two people died in this shooting, a man and a woman. The Washington County Major Crimes Team is on scene investigating. We don’t have any further information to share about the victims at this time.
— Tigard Police (@TigardPolice) December 16, 2021
UPDATE: We can confirm two people died in this shooting, a man and a woman. The Washington County Major Crimes Team is on scene investigating. We don’t have any further information to share about the victims at this time.
— Tigard Police (@TigardPolice) December 16, 2021