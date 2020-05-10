Man Allegedly Subjected Underage Girl To Human Sex Trafficking, Raped Her
On Sunday, Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill announced that a grand jury returned a 65-count indictment against 24-year-old Izaak Shaquilie Blocker.
The indictment alleges that Blocker subjected a female minor to human sex trafficking, created sexually explicit images of her, physically assaulted her, strangled her, and then raped and sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions in April of this year.
The indictment also alleges that Blocker unlawfully assisted or permitted the girl to get a tattoo without her legal guardian’s permission and that he unlawfully and intentionally delivered cocaine to her.
Blocker has been charged with four counts of compelling prostitution, three counts of assault in the fourth degree – constituting domestic violence, three counts of felony strangulation – constituting domestic violence, nine counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of promoting prostitution, 10 counts of rape in the first degree, 10 counts of sodomy in the first degree, 20 counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, two counts of unlawful tattooing of a minor and two counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine to a minor.
Authorities say that Blocker was arraigned late last week in Multnomah County Circuit Court.