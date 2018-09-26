Man Accused of Threatening YouTube Employees Appears in Court

San Bruno, USA - January 11, 2012: YouTube Headquarters, located at 901 Cherry Avenue in San Bruno. The video-sharing site was founded in 2005 by three former employees of PayPal.

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A man accused of threatening to kill employees of YouTube has made a brief appearance in U.S. District Court.

The Daily Courier reports that William Gregory Douglas, 35, was arraigned Monday on charges of cyberstalking and transmitting threats in interstate commerce. A pre-trial hearing was set for Oct. 8.

Douglas is being held without bail.

The FBI arrested Douglas last week, saying he had been using the alias “LiamXmaiL Revolution X” to make threats against YouTube after his channel on the website was restricted.