Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Seattle Mayor Over Voicemail
SEATTLE (AP) – Police say a suburban Seattle man has been arrested in connection with a voicemail threatening Seattle’s Mayor Jenny Durkan.
Seattle police said detectives were told on Tuesday that a man had left a voicemail that morning at the mayor’s office saying he wanted to kill her.
Police say they identified the caller and determined the call came from a home in Auburn.
Police say officers arrested a 43-year-old man at the home and booked him in to King County jail for investigation of telephone harassment.
A Seattle firefighter was arrested in February and accused of emailing threats to City Councilmember Kshama Sawant.