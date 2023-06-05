Man Accused Of Starting Fire At Downtown Apartment Complex Officially Charged

Portland, Ore. — A grand jury has indicted Garrett Allen Ray Repp, a 30-year-old individual, on 55 charges in connection with the recent devastating fire that engulfed the May Apartments located in the Goose Hollow neighborhood.

The charges brought against Repp include 28 counts of Arson in the First Degree, 21 counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, 5 counts of Animal Abuse in the First Degree, and 1 count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.

The incident occurred on May 16, 2023, when Repp allegedly set fire to the May Apartments situated at 1410 SW Taylor Street, resulting in the complete destruction of the building and the displacement of approximately 33 residents. Following the incident, the Portland Fire Investigations Unit, a collaborative effort between the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue, initiated a thorough investigation into the origins of the fire. This investigation involved the collection and analysis of evidence, as well as interviews with witnesses.

On the evening of May 25, officers from the Fire Investigation Unit and Central Precinct apprehended Repp at the May Apartments, where he resided, charging him with arson and criminal mischief. Repp was subsequently booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

After carefully reviewing the evidence presented by law enforcement, prosecutors brought the case before the Grand Jury on Friday, June 2. The Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment, validating the charges against Repp.

Due to the serious and violent nature of the crimes committed and the potential risk Repp poses to public safety, prosecutors filed a motion requesting preventive detention, which aims to deny any form of release for the duration of the legal proceedings. The decision regarding Repp’s custody status will ultimately be determined by the court, and an announcement is anticipated at a later time.