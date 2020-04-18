      Breaking News
Man Accused Of Shooting & Killing Co-Worker At Milwaukie Job Site

Apr 17, 2020 @ 10:52pm

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A man is charged with murder in a deadly shooting in Milwaukie on Friday afternoon.  Police believe that the suspect shot and killed a co-worker.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Gold Club adult entertainment club on McLoughlin Boulevard around 2:45pm.  There was construction going on, but the club was not open due to the state order to close bars.

25-year-old Ryan Newman of Portland is charged of assault.

