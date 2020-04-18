Man Accused Of Shooting & Killing Co-Worker At Milwaukie Job Site
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A man is charged with murder in a deadly shooting in Milwaukie on Friday afternoon. Police believe that the suspect shot and killed a co-worker.
Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Gold Club adult entertainment club on McLoughlin Boulevard around 2:45pm. There was construction going on, but the club was not open due to the state order to close bars.
25-year-old Ryan Newman of Portland is charged of assault.