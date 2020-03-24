Man Accused Of Shooting Ex-Girlfriend With Bow And Arrow
KELSO, Wash. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a Kelso, Washington, man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head with a bow and arrow.
The Daily News reports at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Kelso address where a woman told them she went to Issac Gabbard’s trailer to get her dog.
As she got into the car and began backing out of the driveway, Gabbard approached with a compound bow and shot at her.
Deputies say the arrow struck her in the head.
She is expected to survive.
Deputies arrested Gabbard, who told them he shot an arrow into the car, believing the people in the car were going to assault him.