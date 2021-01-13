      Weather Alert

Man Accused Of Running Over Two Police Officers

Jan 13, 2021 @ 10:50am

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A 43-year-old man accused of running over two Yakima police officers last week has been charged with first-degree assault.

Salvador Muñoz-Gonzalez also faces stolen motor vehicle and eluding charges in connection with the Jan. 5 incident.

Police were investigating reports of a stolen truck and found the vehicle in a parking lot with Muñoz-Gonzalez in the driver’s seat.

Officers ordered the men to get out, but Muñoz-Gonzalez sped off, striking the side of a patrol vehicle and running over Sgts. Mike Henne and Mark Grow, who suffered broken legs.

The suspect was captured after a high-speed chase.

