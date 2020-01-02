      Weather Alert

Man Accused Of Murdering Trans Teen In Court Today

Jan 2, 2020 @ 7:51am

Vancouver, Wash. – The man accused of killing a transgender woman from Vancouver will be arraigned in court today.  25-year-old David Bogdanov is facing several charges. Police found the remains of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen in the Larch Mountain area of Clark County, months after she was reported missing. It’s believed that she was killed after revealing she was born a man and transitioned to a woman.

