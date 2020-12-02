Man Accused of Murdering His Mother In Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man is behind bars charged with the murder of his elderly mother outside of Lebanon.
A 911 call was made from the home on Old Mill Road late Tuesday night. The caller hung-up. Dispatchers called back and could hear someone screaming for help.
The body of 85-year-old Gladys Fiala was found inside.
Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies confronted 54-year-old Kris Fiala who was holding a knife. He spit blood in a deputy’s face during the arrest. Fiala is charged with murder and aggravated harassment.