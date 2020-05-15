Man Accused of Murdering Father Arrested During Shootout on I-84
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Police say a man drove a stolen vehicle to his father’s home in Ritzville, Washington in Adams County, kicked in the front door and shot and killed Douglas Morris with a rifle on Thursday morning.
The suspect drove into Oregon and was seen speeding on Interstate 84 headed towards Multnomah County. Investigators say 26-year-old Grayson Morris fired multiple shots at Oregon State Troopers on the freeway, stopping several times to exchange gunfire with troopers.
He reportedly carjacked a person near Rooster Rock State Park and kept going. Police stopped the vehicle using pursuit intervention tactics about eight miles west of there. The vehicle came to rest in a field where Morris was arrested.
Morris was transported to a hospital and booked into jail for attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and attempt to elude.
The OSP troopers who fired their weapons are on paid administrative leave as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 were closed for 26 miles from Troutdale to Cascade Locks well into the evening hours.