Man Accused Of Killing Woman At Vancouver Medical Building, Argued Over Appointment Time Before Shooting
Courtesy: KGW's Mike Benner
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Court documents show a Vancouver man who shot an employee to death at a Peacehealth medical building had confronted another employee several minutes earlier over an appointment time. The Columbian reports 58-year-old Douglas Jeffrey Moore, arrived between 12:20 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Medical Center Physician’s Building for a post-operative appointment. Documents say he was a couple hours early, became agitated when he was told he couldn’t be seen until his appointment time, and left. Court documents say minutes later, Moore returned to the building and shot 20-year-old Liliya Zagariya, who was working as a concierge in the lobby. Then he fatally shot himself.