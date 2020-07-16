      Weather Alert

Man Accused Of Killing Mouseketeer Released From Prison To Await Trial

Jul 16, 2020 @ 4:09pm

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A man charged with manslaughter in the death of a former child actor who lived southern Oregon has been released from jail, and his trial won’t start until at least December.

The Mail Tribune reports 37-year-old Daniel Burda was ordered released from the Jackson County Jail while the Jackson County District Attorney’s office appeals a judge’s ruling this week that dramatically restricts the evidence they’ll be able to present to a jury.

Burda faces second-degree manslaughter, abuse of a corpse and other charges in the death of 76-year-old Dennis Day, who was a cast member on Walt Disney’s “Mickey Mouse Club” television series in the 1950s.

