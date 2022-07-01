      Weather Alert

Man Accused Of Killing His Mother

Jul 1, 2022 @ 1:24pm
Courtesy: MGN

SHORELINE, Wa. – A man in Washington state is charged with killing and decapitating his mother.

The gruesome discovery was made on Wednesday when police found her decapitated body inside a bedroom in the city of Shoreline, just north of Seattle.

Police say the woman’s son answered the door when they arrived and claimed his mother was at work.

The woman had previously obtained a domestic violence protection order in May restricting her son from going within one-thousand feet of her home.

The suspect’s bail was set at two-million dollars.

TAGS
mother murder Shoreline son Washington
Popular Posts
Judge Lifts Former President Trump's Contempt Order
Damage To Several Downtown Portland Buildings After Roe V. Wade Demonstrations
Supreme Court: Biden Can End Trump-Era Asylum Policy
WNBA's Brittney Griner Goes On Trial In Russian Court
$50,000 Reward Now Offered In Marion County Murder
Connect With Us Listen To Us On