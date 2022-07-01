Man Accused Of Killing His Mother

SHORELINE, Wa. – A man in Washington state is charged with killing and decapitating his mother.
The gruesome discovery was made on Wednesday when police found her decapitated body inside a bedroom in the city of Shoreline, just north of Seattle.
Police say the woman’s son answered the door when they arrived and claimed his mother was at work.
The woman had previously obtained a domestic violence protection order in May restricting her son from going within one-thousand feet of her home.
The suspect’s bail was set at two-million dollars.