Man Accused Of Cold Case Killing Sent To Washington State Psychiatric Hospital

Apr 22, 2021 @ 10:44am

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – A man charged in the abduction and killing of Bothell teenager Melissa Lee in the 90s has been indefinitely committed to the state psychiatric hospital by a Snohomish County judge.

The Daily Herald reports first-degree murder charges against Alan Edward Dean were dismissed this week under the civil order but can be filed again if a judge finds him competent to stand trial.

In the meantime, the former Boeing mechanic will be held at Western State Hospital.

Dean was arrested in July 2020 after prosecutors say DNA he discarded on a cigarette matched DNA found at the crime scene.

