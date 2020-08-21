Man Accused Of Brutal Attack In Downtown Portland Arrested
Marquise Love
PORTLAND, Ore. – 25-year-old Marquise Love is now in custody and charged with the brutal attack of a pickup driver in downtown Portland Sunday.
Police say he’s now in the Multnomah County Jail facing several felony charges, including 2nd degree assault, coercion, and riot after turning himself in Friday morning.
Bail has been set at $260,000.
Police believe he kicked the driver in the head, knocking the victim unconscious.
“I am pleased the suspect in this case turned himself in and appreciate all of the efforts to facilitate this safe resolution,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “Thank you to all of the members of the public who have provided information and tips to our investigators. Your assistance is very much appreciated.”