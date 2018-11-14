Man Accused of Attacking Family Enters Insanity Plea

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A 22-year-old man has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges he tried to attack family members with a knife at their home in Battle Ground.

The Columbian newspaper reports that Colin Dixon entered the plea Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court.

Court records show that Dixon spent nearly four months at the state’s psychiatric hospital before he was returned to custody at Clark County Jail.

Authorities accuse Dixon of attacking his father on Jan. 17 as the man slept on the couch and severely cutting his neck. They say Dixon also cut his mother and sister when the two tried to intervene.

Dixon faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault.

His lawyer, Heather Carroll, says she plans to seek another mental health evaluation for him.