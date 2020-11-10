Man Accidentally Shoots 5-Year-Old Daughter
EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) – Edmonds police are asking prosecutors to consider filing misdemeanor criminal charges against a father who accidentally shot his 5-year-old daughter while locking up a handgun.
The Seattle Times reports the man was home with his wife and three children on Friday and was carrying the gun in a holster.
Police say the gun discharged while the man was “manipulating” the weapon before locking it in a safe.
The round passed through a wall and struck the child in the arm.
The girl was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she was treated and released.
Police did not release the identity of the man.