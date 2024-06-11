Malawi’s Vice President And 9 Others Have Died In A Plane Crash
June 11, 2024 4:03AM PDT
BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Malawi’s vice president and nine others have been killed in a plane crash, the country’s president said Tuesday.
The wreckage of the military plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima was located in a mountainous area in the north of the country after a search that lasted more than a day.
There were no survivors of the crash, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera said. Chakwera made the announcement in a live address on state television.
The plane went missing Monday morning while making the 45-minute flight from the southern African nation’s capital, Lilongwe, to the city of Mzuzu, to the north.
