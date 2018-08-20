Make Extra Cash Charging E-Scooters

Portland, Ore. — I’m sure I’m just late to this party, but I’m just learning how much money you can make by CHARGING E-Scooters at night. You can make anywhere between $5 and $20 per night and it’s relatively easy money.

Apparently both Bird and Lime offer this option for people and it doesn’t take that much to get signed up.

Naturally, you need to have the app loaded up on your phone. Usually that will take you straight to the “charger” sign up process.

You can also find links online.

I found this video with all kinds of information about how being a “charger” actually works. Check it out: