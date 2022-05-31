Majority Of Ballots In Clackamas County Have Been Counted

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Two weeks after the election, Clackamas County reports that the majority of ballots with blurry barcodes that needed to be duplicated have been counted.
The elections office is now focusing on counting military, overseas and precinct committee person ballots. Staff expect to complete the process by the end of this week. Those ballots needing signatures must be verified by next Tuesday and the election is to be certified by June 13th.
The county received just over 116,000 ballots by May 24th, the cutoff for post-marked ballots to be counted due to a new state law. That’s a 37% turnout.
Workers have been operating in pairs with one Democrat and one Republican taking turns duplicating the ballots so they can be read by computer.
Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall has come under for not asking for help earlier and not taking responsibility for the mistake.
Last week, she presented a plan to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.
