Majority At Oregon Veterans’ Home Have Recovered From COVID-19
Photo Courtesy Of KGW
On Friday, State Officials announced that 13 of the 16 people diagnosed with Coronavirus at a Veterans home in Lebanon Oregon have recovered.
Two people at the home who contracted the virus died. The Oregon Health Authority said that one of the cases is still active.
Of the veterans who have recovered is a man who fought in World War 2, and recently turned 104 years old.
“While we celebrate this welcome good news, we recognize that we are not out of the woods yet,” said Kelly Fitzpatrick, director of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affair