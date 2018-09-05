Major Wildfire Updates Oregon 9/5/2018

Salem, Oregon- Evacuation orders may be lifted tonight in areas affected by the HUGO ROAD FIRE. As we’ve reported, the fire started SUNDAY threatening hundreds of structures around Hugo and Merlin — just off I-5.
Currently a number of specific homes are under LEVEL 3 and LEVEL 2 evacuation orders.
Two homes have been destroyed and three damaged in the HUGO road fire. With over one hundred homes threatened, what’s next?
Natalie Web Public Information Officer with Oregon Department of Forestry says new threat assessments are being made and that some evacuees may be returning home as early as tonight.
Now 67-Percent contained the HUGO ROAD FIRE is held at only 199 acres yet 84 structures remain threatened.
FEMA has stepped in to approve disaster aid, helping to pay for field camps, equipment and mobilization costs related to the blaze which has threatened to become a major disaster.
Oregon will also get more than half-a-million dollars from FEMA for fire mitigation.
Updates to evacuation orders will be posted on the ODF Southwest Oregon District facebook page.