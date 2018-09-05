Major Wildfire Updates Oregon 9/5/2018

Salem, Oregon- Evacuation orders may be lifted tonight in areas affected by the HUGO ROAD FIRE. As we’ve reported, the fire started SUNDAY threatening hundreds of structures around Hugo and Merlin — just off I-5.

Currently a number of specific homes are under LEVEL 3 and LEVEL 2 evacuation orders.

Two homes have been destroyed and three damaged in the HUGO road fire. With over one hundred homes threatened, what’s next?

Natalie Web Public Information Officer with Oregon Department of Forestry says new threat assessments are being made and that some evacuees may be returning home as early as tonight.