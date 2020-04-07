Major TV Networks to Jointly Air Star-Studded, Gaga-Curated “Together at Home” Special
On Monday morning, the World Health Organization and Global Citizen announced that they’ve teamed up with Lady Gaga and several major television, radio and streaming networks to air a star-studded One World: Together at Home special.
The Gaga-curated event, which is meant to support and honor healthcare workers in the fight against coronavirus, will feature Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stevie Wonder, among others. ABC, CBS and NBC will simultaneously air the special at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on April 18, with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and the cast of Sesame Street hosting.
Billboard reports that individual and corporate donations will go toward the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, which provides healthcare workers on the front lines with masks, gowns and other vital equipment, and supports local charities that provide food, shelter and healthcare.