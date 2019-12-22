Major Storm Misses Portland; Dumps Record Rain On Seattle
Seattle, Wash. – That major storm that was suppose to hit us last week, has dumped record rain on Seattle. The area is at risk for flooding and mudslides. Several slides near Tacoma have shutdown Amtrak service to and from Portland. Friday was the wettest December 20th on record, and the fifth rainiest day in city history.
More from AP:
Record rainfall and darkness has hit Seattle as a major storm begins to lift across western Washington on the first day of winter, though the soaked region is still at risk for flooding, mudslides and avalanches. The National Weather Service said Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recorded 3.25 inches of rain on Friday, making it the wettest Dec. 20 on record and the fifth rainiest day in city history. Friday also broke a record for measured sunlight, as the University of Washington recorded the lowest level of sun energy in 20 years.