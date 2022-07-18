      Weather Alert

Major League Baseball Considering Big Changes

Jul 18, 2022 @ 12:32pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Major League Baseball is considering a pitch clock for next year along with shift limits, larger bases and restrictions on pickoff attempts.

A clock experiment in the minor leagues cut the average this year to 2 hours, 37 minutes from 3 hours, 4 minutes at a similar point for non-clock games last year.

The average time of nine-inning MLB games increased from 2 hours, 43 minutes in 2003 to 3 hours, 13 minutes in 2020 before dropping to 3 hours, 2 minutes so far this season.

An 11-person competition committee with six management representatives, four players and one umpire will make the decisions.

Limited use of robot plate umpires is possible as early as 202

