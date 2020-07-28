Major Fentanyl Bust In Washington State
LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) – Authorities in Washington state have found about $19 million worth of fentanyl at a Lynnwood home where a couple was arrested over the weekend.
The Daily Herald reported that Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force investigators reportedly found multiple drugs, including about 1,900 grams of fentanyl, $14,000 in cash, and equipment suggesting the couple had planned to distribute the drugs.
Authorities say the 38-year-old man and his girlfriend were not identified.
They were arrested Saturday and are being held in the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of drug manufacturing.
Authorities say the couple told investigators that while they were unemployed, they visited casinos several times a week.