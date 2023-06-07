Major Crash Team Investigates Fatal Crash In Eliot Neighborhood

Portland, Ore – On June 6, 2023, at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers from the North Precinct were dispatched to respond to an injury accident at the intersection of N Fremont Street and N Williams Avenue in the Eliot neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the driver of one vehicle involved in the crash was deceased at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle sustained serious injuries, although they were not life-threatening. Emergency medical services transported the injured driver to a local hospital via ambulance.

Investigators from the Major Crash Team promptly arrived at the scene to commence their investigation. As part of the ongoing investigation, North Williams Avenue was closed between N Beech Street and N Cook Street for several hours while investigators process the scene and gather evidence.

Individuals who possess information regarding this incident and have not yet been in contact with the police are encouraged to email [email protected], citing case number 23-149227.