Major Crash/Closure-SE Division at SE 96th-One Person Seriously Injured

Portland, Oregon-On Sunday, August 26, 2018, at 8:52 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to the report of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 96th Avenue.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they located two vehicles that appeared to have been involved in a crash. The driver and only occupant of one of the vehicles was suffering from what were believed to be serious life-threatening injuries. The driver and only occupant of the second involved vehicle was assessed by medical personnel and believed to have suffered minor injuries. Emergency medical responders provided medical aid to both of the injured people and transported them via ambulances to area hospitals for treatment.

The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team (MCT) has responded to lead this traffic crash investigation. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are also responding to assist with the investigation.

During this crash investigation, Southeast Division Street will be closed between Interstate 205 and Southeast 102nd Avenue. The highway on-ramps and exit ramps from and to Interstate 205 in the area of Southeast Division Street will also be impacted by this investigation. The road closures will also impact TriMet service in the area. The closures are expected to remain in effect for the next four to five hours.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero.

To learn more about the City of Portland’s Vision Zero effort, please visit: http://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/40390