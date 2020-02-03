Mailbox Hit And Run Crash Near Forest Grove
Washington County, Ore. – Police are looking for the driver who allegedly hit an 81-year-old man while he was checking his mailbox on the side of the road, sending him flying into a ditch, and kept on driving. The victim will survive but suffered a knee injury. Deputy Brian Van Kleef with Washington County Sheriff’s office says they want to hear from witnesses who could crack this case. The crash happened Saturday afternoon around 3pm on Northwest Kansas city road, north of Forest Grove. Keep your eyes out for any vehicle that may have new damage on the front end.