Mail Truck Overturns On NE Columbia Blvd

Portland, Or. – A U.S. Postal Service truck overturned and spilled its load early today in NE Portland. A KXL listener called to say he saw the overturned truck near NE 82nd and Columbia Blvd. He saw mail scattered on the roadway for several blocks. He said ” there is people out collecting mail from a truck that belongs to the postal service and if you keep going up Columbia toward the lights, there’s more mail. So, apparently somebody didn’t close their back door on their trailer.”

We have reached out to both the U.S. Postal Service and Portland Police for more information.

KXL’s Steve Leader talked with Dan the trucker driver this morning just after 3:15am.