Magic Mushroom Anyone?

Psychedelic mushrooms are one step closer to being legalized in Colorado. Advocates turned in more than 8,000 petition signatures to get the topic on the ballot in May. They need over 4,700 verified signatures. According to the DENVER POST, if you consider the group’s rate of rejected signatures, they may be cutting it close. The initiative would apply to the use and possession of psilocybin mushrooms by adults 21 and older by making it the lowest law-enforcement priority. Supporters say “shrooms” can reduce stress and opioid use.

Activists here in OREGON plan to seek a 2020 statewide ballot measure that would allow the use of mushrooms for people with medical needs. Stay tuned for that.

