June 29, 2023 9:49AM PDT
Madonna Postpones Upcoming Celebration Tour Due To ‘Serious Bacterial Infection’
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 “Celebration” tour due to what her manager calls a “serious bacterial infection.”

Manager Guy Oseary says the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday.

He says the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

Promoter Live Nation has confirmed the postponement of the tour, which had been set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15.

The manager says details about rescheduled dates will be shared soon.

