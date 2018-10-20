Mac ‘n Cheese!!!
By Lucinda Kay
|
Oct 19, 2018 @ 6:05 PM
Lucinda Kay, KXL

Cheese… cheese… glorious cheese… and this Sunday you can eat a ton at the Portland Mack ‘n Cheese Festival. Cooper and I LOVE Mac ‘n Cheese!

The new Portland Food Magazine and sister publication Austin Food Magazine are hosting. It’s part of the first National Mac & Cheese Tour, which features chefs from around the country, including Portland and Seattle; Austin, TX; Dallas, TX; San Francisco, CA; Vail, CO.; Philly, PA.

Your ticket means unlimited Mac & Cheese tasting’s, adult beverage tickets and ONE vote for your fav mac ‘n cheese.
Guess who Portland’s sponsor is?? Yep, Tillamook.

Here’s the event info.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Nebraska. Maybe Not For You? Encouraging Voter Turnout News Cheese Advent Calendar! YES! RV Family; 12 Cities in 12 Months On A Personal Note….. Non Voters Anonymous
Comments