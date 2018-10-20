Cheese… cheese… glorious cheese… and this Sunday you can eat a ton at the Portland Mack ‘n Cheese Festival. Cooper and I LOVE Mac ‘n Cheese!

The new Portland Food Magazine and sister publication Austin Food Magazine are hosting. It’s part of the first National Mac & Cheese Tour, which features chefs from around the country, including Portland and Seattle; Austin, TX; Dallas, TX; San Francisco, CA; Vail, CO.; Philly, PA.

Your ticket means unlimited Mac & Cheese tasting’s, adult beverage tickets and ONE vote for your fav mac ‘n cheese.

Guess who Portland’s sponsor is?? Yep, Tillamook.

Here’s the event info.