Lyft Driver Arrested For Sexual Assault, Other Victims Sought

Nov 23, 2021 @ 4:22pm
Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Beaverton, ORE. – On the morning of Tuesday, November 23, Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Omar Al Naser at his Beaverton home for ties to a sexual assault case.

The Sheriff’s Office says a victim told them they had been sexually assaulted the night of October 23 after requesting a ride home with Lyft. The victim said the driver, Al Naser, picked them up and allegedly took them to his home and sexually assaulted them.

Al Naser was booked into Washington County Jail for rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, and kidnapping in the first degree.

Deputies believe there could be other victims, and they want to hear from them. People with information related to Al Naser are encouraged to call (503) 629-0111.

