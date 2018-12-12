Lucy Q Cancer Fund

Little Lucy is three years old, almost four. We share a nickname, Luc and she likes to write. She’s my kind of people.

She has cancer.

Lucy is used to dancing and playing at pre-school, her mom says Lucy’s filled dozens of journals with stories only she can read. And when it comes to cancer, no one knows how to understand that story either. Lucy went to the hospital just over two weeks ago, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, she couldn’t stop throwing up. Doctors found cancer in her brain and spine.

Lars Larson interviewed Lucy’s mom, Jessica Prutz, she says when Lucy’s home, she can manage better than at the hospital. But there just about to go back in, who knows for how long. Docs are working on treatment plans and Prutz wants to make sure she can be there every step of the way. Larson’s promoting her go-fund-me page, you can find it here.