Lucky Player In Seattle Suburb Wins $754.6M Powerball Prize

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 5: Powerball and Mega Millions advertisements are displayed on November 5, 2022 in New York City. The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.6 billion dollars, making it the largest lottery in world history. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) – Washington state lottery officials say a single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7.

The winning ticket was bought Sunday at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, about 30 miles south of Seattle.

The winner has not yet come forward.

It’s the second time a Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Washington state, and both tickets were purchased in Auburn.

The first was a $90 million jackpot in 2014.

Monday’s jackpot was the ninth-largest in U.S. history.