Luck O’ the Irish In Action!

Happy St. Patty’s Day!

Every year there’s music and mayhem, and this year is no different. This is the 28th annual Kells Irish Festival, it’s Oregon’s largest Saint Patrick’s Day celebration.

Some highlights…

The weekend’s events kick off today/Friday with The Smoker. This boxing event pits golden glove boxers from Ireland against the best amateur boxers of the northwest.

On Saturday, a new event, “the ride for gold.” It’s a bicycle race and scavenger hunt. Teams of two riders follow clues to find shamrocks hidden along the course.

Bikes roll out from Cathedral Park and end at Kells.

Sunday is family day, all kinds of arts and crafts, Irish dancing, Irish wolfhounds, you’ll even get to meet members of the ancient order of the Hibernian’s…. they go waaaay back in Ireland.

Check all the info on Kell’s page.

