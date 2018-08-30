LPGA Cambia Portland Classic Underway

Portland, Or. – The world’s top women golfers are in Portland for the 2018 Cambia Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater County Club. It’s the oldest continuous event on the LPGA tour and has a $1.3 million dollar purse.

Last year’s winner, Stacy Lewis is not here to defend her title. She is taking time off and expecting her fist child this fall.

Six of the top 10 players in the world are here. World No. 3 Inbee Park, a 19-time LPGA winner including seven major championships, headlines the field. She is joined by World No. 4 So Yeon Ryu, World No. 5 Thompson, World No. 6 Shanshan Feng, World No. 7 Shanshan Feng and World No. 9 Georgia Hall, who earned her maiden victory at this month’s RICOH Women’s British Open, a major championship. Brooke Henderson is also competing. She won the CP Women’s Open last weekend and has won the Portland Classic twice.