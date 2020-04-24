      Breaking News
Low Risk Construction Reopens In Washington State

Apr 24, 2020 @ 2:53pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a plan that allows existing construction projects to resume as long as strict coronavirus social distancing protocols are followed.

Before work on the projects can resume, all contractors must develop and post a plan at each site that addresses use of the personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, on-site social distancing and sanitation.

In addition, a site-specific supervisor will be designated to enforce the safety plan to monitor the health of employees, and employees will undergo training on the new policies.

Construction was halted under the stay-at-home order and closure of non-essential businesses that Inslee ordered last month.

