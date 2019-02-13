Love Is Alive–68 Years Later By Rebecca Marshall | Feb 13, 2019 @ 6:13 AM We were inspired by this couple introduced to us by KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds. It’s a story worth hearing this Valentines Day. We should all be so lucky. Happy Valentines Day everyone. https://www.kxl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/LF-LONG-RELATIONSHIP.mp3 Valentines Day couple 68 years SHARE RELATED CONTENT Black Face Controversy Good Things Come In Three’s For Brandi Carlisle Is Your Car Ready? NASA Day Of Remembrance Perspective Cupid….AKA….Rebecca…Not Too Late