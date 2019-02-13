Love Is Alive–68 Years Later
By Rebecca Marshall
Feb 13, 2019 @ 6:13 AM

We were inspired by this couple introduced to us by KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds.  It’s a story worth hearing this Valentines Day.  We should all be so lucky.  Happy Valentines Day everyone.

 

