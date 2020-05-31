Louisiana Woman Killed In Tillamook County Crash

      Breaking News
May 31, 2020 @ 10:49am

Early Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a two vehicle crash on HWY 101 near milepost 90.

They say early investigation reveals that 60 year old Ruth Whittenberg of Louisiana was driving southbound when her car crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a pick up truck.

The truck was being driven by 27 year old Lee Davis of Tillamook.

35 year old Nicole Gonzales was in the passenger seat.

They were both taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Whittenberg was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

