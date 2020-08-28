Louisiana, The Pelican State Is Devastated By Hurricane Laura Leaving Several Dead And Thousands Homeless

Hurricane Laura made landfall causing destruction and chaos across the gulf of Mexico, tearing through eastern Texas, and western Louisiana like a bull in a china shop. Lars talks to Raymond Partsch, reporter for KFXZ on our affiliate stations 98-5 FM and 1330 AM in Acadiana, Louisiana about the devistation and havoc this storm has inflicted on the region. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this awful storm.
